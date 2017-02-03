Guess The State: Trailer Park Trash Shoots Cat For Looking At Him “Like He Owned The Place”

Florida Man Shoots Cat Shoots Cat For Looking At Him Strangely

A petty Florida man faces animal cruelty charges after Ormond Beach officer claim he shot a cat that defecated on his yard last week with a BB gun reports Click Orlando.

Saddened residents at the Pinewood Trailer Park, are grieving the loss of the beloved feline that belonged to 60-year-old Hung Nguyen. Was it really that serious, fam?

According to the report, the 69-year-old man told deputies he shot the cat because, it “looked at him like he owned the place” before relieving itself on his property. “It was just a poor judgment call,” the man, who declined to share his name, said of his decision to shoot. He said he didn’t know it was someone’s pet but admitted to shooting at cats before, never hitting one.

The feline-shooting man told cops “It was not my intention to hurt that cat. All I wanted to do was get it out in front of my walkway, stop pooping. For the flies and the smell is just horrendous.”

