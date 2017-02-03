Blame Chrisette? Lil Mo Booted From Her Radio Show Because Of THIS
Lil Mo Fired From Her Radio Show
Just a few weeks after she defended her friend Chrisette Michele and threatened to fight Spike Lee, Lil Mo is out of a radio job.
The songstress turned Washington D.C. radio host lost her gig at 93.9 WKYS yesterday and she was none too pleased about it.
After hearing about her firing after a confidential email leaked, Mo took to IG to send a message to Radio One. “Since I got fired and was humbly requested “please don’t disparage us on social media. Chowwwww people are WEIRD AF!”
She later sent a more positive message out about God removing her from a toxic situation and noted that she tried to be “Harriet Tubman” while working at the station and encourage others to leave.
Uhhhhhhhh….
“I tried to be Harriet Tubman and sh*t because I listened to the daily woes and how much they would complain. Yet they stay. 😔 in that I realized some things are ALL some people have. […] Thank you @mznatina for saving me from doing something DUMB. 😘😘 thanks to all that reached out.”
So why was she let go???
Mo was reportedly fired for her unprofessional behavior, not for her Chrisette Michele drama—even though that was clearly unprofessional too.
She was fired over un-professionalism and it has nothing to do with her comments she made about Spike Lee, over Chrisette [Michele].
Sources add,
She’s super talented and gave lots of energy on-air, but there was another side that was alarming to the station. Some of the things she said on social media to people, were sending red flags.
She also handled a few situations totally inappropriate and it was starting to become more of a hazard.
Poor Mo.
