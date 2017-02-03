Blame Chrisette? Lil Mo Booted From Her Radio Show Because Of THIS

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

fullsizerender_4

WELP!

Lil Mo Fired From Her Radio Show

Just a few weeks after she defended her friend Chrisette Michele and threatened to fight Spike Lee, Lil Mo is out of a radio job.

The songstress turned Washington D.C. radio host lost her gig at 93.9 WKYS yesterday and she was none too pleased about it.

After hearing about her firing after a confidential email leaked, Mo took to IG to send a message to Radio One. “Since I got fired and was humbly requested “please don’t disparage us on social media. Chowwwww people are WEIRD AF!”

fullsizerender

She later sent a more positive message out about God removing her from a toxic situation and noted that she tried to be “Harriet Tubman” while working at the station and encourage others to leave.

Uhhhhhhhh….

“I tried to be Harriet Tubman and sh*t because I listened to the daily woes and how much they would complain. Yet they stay. 😔 in that I realized some things are ALL some people have. […]  Thank you @mznatina for saving me from doing something DUMB. 😘😘 thanks to all that reached out.”

fullsizerender_1

So why was she let go???

lil-mo-instagram-1-1

Hit the flip for an explanation.

QuickSilva and Lil Mo take DC (PRNewsFoto/Radio One, Inc.)

QuickSilva and Lil Mo take DC (PRNewsFoto/Radio One, Inc.)

Mo was reportedly fired for her unprofessional behavior, not for her Chrisette Michele drama—even though that was clearly unprofessional too.

TheJasmineBrand reports:

She was fired over un-professionalism and it has nothing to do with her comments she made about Spike Lee, over Chrisette [Michele].

Sources add,

She’s super talented and gave lots of energy on-air, but there was another side that was alarming to the station. Some of the things she said on social media to people, were sending red flags.

She also handled a few situations totally inappropriate and it was starting to become more of a hazard.

Poor Mo.

 More from Mo on the flip.

Mo thanked her hubby for his support of her radio show.

fullsizerender_3

fullsizerender_2

