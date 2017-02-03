Blame Chrisette? Lil Mo Booted From Her Radio Show Because Of THIS

WELP!

Lil Mo Fired From Her Radio Show

Just a few weeks after she defended her friend Chrisette Michele and threatened to fight Spike Lee, Lil Mo is out of a radio job.

The songstress turned Washington D.C. radio host lost her gig at 93.9 WKYS yesterday and she was none too pleased about it.

After hearing about her firing after a confidential email leaked, Mo took to IG to send a message to Radio One. “Since I got fired and was humbly requested “please don’t disparage us on social media. Chowwwww people are WEIRD AF!”

She later sent a more positive message out about God removing her from a toxic situation and noted that she tried to be “Harriet Tubman” while working at the station and encourage others to leave.

Uhhhhhhhh….

“I tried to be Harriet Tubman and sh*t because I listened to the daily woes and how much they would complain. Yet they stay. 😔 in that I realized some things are ALL some people have. […] Thank you @mznatina for saving me from doing something DUMB. 😘😘 thanks to all that reached out.”

So why was she let go???

Hit the flip for an explanation.