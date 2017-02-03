But The Gag Is… Keke Palmer Finally Reaches A Resolution With Trey Songz

Keke Palmer Reaches A Resolution With Trey Songz After Music Video

We reported back in January that the ‘Scream Queens’ actress blasted singer Trey Songz for using unauthorized footage of her in his latest raunchy music video.

Keke claims she was invited to a party by Trey in Miami but was pressured into being in his video while under the influence.The star claims she told Trey that she didn’t want to be in the video but was filmed against her knowledge:

“Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me “let me just show you the idea”?? Wow. This is what I’m referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission.”

Palmer posted this image and message after a photo of her in Trey’s video hit social media:

Keke then sat down with Larry King to discuss the traumatic incident and said she would be pressing charges against Trey for committing “sexual intimidation” while at the party:

The actress now tells Fox 5 that she and Trey have finally come to mutual understanding:

“We definitely came to a resolution. I think what happens is that everybody doesn’t know how everything works. In the industry, there is protocol. At the end of the day we have to say what we don’t like. What we feel, that (which) we don’t agree with, we have to say that. That’s what I’ve learned through writing the book.”

Twitter/IG