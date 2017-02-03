Uber CEO Quits Cheeto Mussolini’s Advisory Council After 200,000 Customers Delete App

Uber CEO Steps Down From Trump’s Advisory Council

Uber’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick is now regretting associating himself with Sunkist Stalin because the CEO has stepped down from his business advisory council. Uber suffered major backlash after NYC locals accused the ridesharing company of profiting from rides to JFK during protests against President Trump’s Muslim ban.

More than 200,000 customers deleted the popular app from their phones and downloaded competitors to show their disapproval. Uber also employs a large percent of immigrant drivers, including many that come from Syria, Libya, Sudan, Iran and other nations listed under the immigration restrictions.

According to NY Times, Kalanick quit the council to salvage his company’s image following the protests and public outrage.

“What would it take for you to quit the economic council?” at least two employees asked at the Tuesday meeting. On Thursday, Mr. Kalanick gave his answer, stepping down from Mr. Trump’s economic advisory council. “There are many ways we will continue to advocate for just change on immigration, but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that,” Mr. Kalanick wrote in an email to employees obtained by The New York Times. Mr. Kalanick’s exit from the advisory council underscores the tricky calculus facing many Silicon Valley corporate chieftains who try to work with the new administration.

What do you think of Kalanick stepping down from Trump’s business council? Too little, too late?