A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Ditched Their Whole Damn Families For Side Pieces

People Who Left Families For Side Pieces It’s one thing to be a dirty dog and leave your significant other for a side piece. It’s another to leave your significant other who has your KIDS for the side piece. That’s a whole other level of savagery. These people had affairs and went on to someone else even if they had kids involved. Crazy world.

Tristan Thompson – Although he wasn’t married, his girlfriend was pregnant and he chucked deuces and started dating Khloe Kardashian.

Ben Affleck – He’s been accused of ruining his marriage by sleeping with the nanny.

Ethan Hawke – He married his nanny soon after getting a divorce…

Peter Gunz – He wants to ditch Amina for Tara…because he just can’t get right

Kevin Federline – He left a pregnant Shar Jackson to be with Britney Spears.

Eddie Cibrian – He left his wife and two kids to be with Leann Rimes. Wow.

French Montana – He left his wife and son to be with Khloe Kardashian.

People are going to include Dwyane Wade here but he didn’t LEAVE his family. He took his sons with him and raised them. So there.

Swizz Beatz – He and Mashonda had a family together but he decided to go to Alicia Keys.

Johnny Depp – He left his gf, Vanessa Paradis, who he had a kid with before going to Amber Heard.

Billy Crudup – He left his pregnant girlfriend for Claire Danes.

Woody Allen – He left his wife for his stepdaughter…that’s definitely a way to break up a family.