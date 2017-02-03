A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Ditched Their Whole Damn Families For Side Pieces

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14

AKM-GSI Alicia Keys, husband Swizz Beatz Kevin Hart Novikov Restaurant London dinner

People Who Left Families For Side Pieces

It’s one thing to be a dirty dog and leave your significant other for a side piece. It’s another to leave your significant other who has your KIDS for the side piece. That’s a whole other level of savagery.

mashonda-swizz-alicia

These people had affairs and went on to someone else even if they had kids involved. Crazy world.

khloe and tristan

Tristan Thompson – Although he wasn’t married, his girlfriend was pregnant and he chucked deuces and started dating Khloe Kardashian.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner couples counseling Santa Monica

Ben Affleck – He’s been accused of ruining his marriage by sleeping with the nanny.

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke – He married his nanny soon after getting a divorce…

Baby Bronx 3 Peter Gunz

Peter Gunz – He wants to ditch Amina for Tara…because he just can’t get right

KevinFederline

Kevin Federline – He left a pregnant Shar Jackson to be with Britney Spears.

cibrian affair

Eddie Cibrian – He left his wife and two kids to be with Leann Rimes. Wow.

    Continue Slideshow

    AKM-GSI Khloe Kardashian French Montana Boa Steakhouse Nice Guy Ace of Diamonds

    French Montana – He left his wife and son to be with Khloe Kardashian.

    union wade grab

    People are going to include Dwyane Wade here but he didn’t LEAVE his family. He took his sons with him and raised them. So there.

    swizz beatz

    Swizz Beatz – He and Mashonda had a family together but he decided to go to Alicia Keys.

    UK premiere of 'Mortdecai'

    Johnny Depp – He left his gf, Vanessa Paradis, who he had a kid with before going to Amber Heard.

    tony awards press room 110607

    Billy Crudup – He left his pregnant girlfriend for Claire Danes.

    Woody Allen

    Woody Allen – He left his wife for his stepdaughter…that’s definitely a way to break up a family.

    Tom Brady

    Tom Brady – Another woman was pregnant with his kid when he got Gisele pregnant,too.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus