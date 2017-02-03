A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Ditched Their Whole Damn Families For Side Pieces
By Bossip Staff
People Who Left Families For Side Pieces
It’s one thing to be a dirty dog and leave your significant other for a side piece. It’s another to leave your significant other who has your KIDS for the side piece. That’s a whole other level of savagery.
These people had affairs and went on to someone else even if they had kids involved. Crazy world.
Tristan Thompson – Although he wasn’t married, his girlfriend was pregnant and he chucked deuces and started dating Khloe Kardashian.
People are going to include Dwyane Wade here but he didn’t LEAVE his family. He took his sons with him and raised them. So there.