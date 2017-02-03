Scene On The Scene: Victor Cruz, Don Lemon & CC Sabathia Hit The Runway For Charity

Celebs Walked In The Blue Jacket Fashion Show For Prostate Cancer Research

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, New York Jets star Victor Cruz and CNN’s Don Lemon were among the celebs who took to the runway during New York Fashion Week to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

Hundreds of people attended the first annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Chelsea Piers Feb. 1, where stars from television, professional sports, media and music walked the runway to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Hosted by TV personality Carson Kressley, the event also drew celebrity models Bill Nye (The Science Guy), comedian Mario Cantone, model Alex Lundqvist and musician Ian Mellencamp.

In front of an audience that included comedian Tommy Davidson, celebrity stylist Ty Hunter, TV personality Alicia Quarles and rapper Bobby Shmurda’s former criminal defense attorney, Alex Spiro.

An iced-out Cruz closed the show with a long John Varvatos coat to big cheers from the crowd.

“I let him borrow some of my bling,” Kressley joked.

And then veteran R&B singer Melba Moore surprised the audience with an impromptu performance of her new song “It’s My Time Again.”

Hit the flip for more pics from the fashion show: