Becky With The Headass: A Writer Got DESTROYED For ‘Dissing’ Bey’s Pregnancy Pics

- By Bossip Staff
Beyonce.com Pregnancy Photos

Y’all haters corny…

Refinery29 Writer Blasted For Beyoncé Post

A writer and the website she works for is currently getting the BUSINESS on social media.

Rebecca Farley of Refinery29 posted a story today on Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement titled “Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement Was Wildly Tacky — & I’m Okay With That.”

In the story, Rebecca actually praised King Bey for the “tacky” and garish announcement of her twins, because she’s a lover of tackiness herself…

Via Refinery29:

“But it seems that no one, aside from a few brave souls on social media, wants to admit the truth: The pictures are tacky.

Hear me out.

Merriam-Webster defines “tacky” as “not having or exhibiting good taste.” A few synonyms are kitschy, vulgar, garish, and gaudy. In the initial photo, Beyoncé wears a burgundy Agent Provocateur brassiere, a pair of silky blue briefs, and what looks like the mosquito net I draped over my childhood bed. (Sorry, whatever, it’s a veil, right?)
[…]
This is the part where I admit to being tacky. I love tacky.”

but Becky’s click-baity headline STILL got her stung to oblivion.

Poor thang or nah???

screen-shot-2017-02-03-at-1-49-09-pm

More on the flip.

beyonce

The website’s comments section is on fire for Becky.

screen-shot-2017-02-03-at-1-50-52-pm

