Put On Blast: Nicki Minaj Calls Giuseppe Zanotti Out For Using Her Name Without Cutting Her A Check

Nicki Minaj Puts Giuseppe Zanotti On Full Blast For Not Taking Her Call

Giuseppe Zanotti launched a new shoe collaboration last week in Beverly Hills with Jennifer Lopez… soooo seeing as she already has a relationship with the shoe designer, and he’s named multiple shoes in his collection after her, Nicki Minaj had her people call up Zanotti about doing a possible collaboration as well.

This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Turns out the call didn’t go so well, but Nicki chose not to keep that private. Instead she put Giuseppe on full blast.

I met #GiuseppeZanotti years ago. At which time, he told me I inspired him to design a sneaker in my honor. Wore them on the cover of Cosmo — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Going all the way in about how she’s been giving him and his shoes free publicity for YEARS.

Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call. 🤔 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Turns out that not only did a meeting not happen — he couldn’t even oblige her a PHONE CALL.

Just go on google, you'll see all the different pairs he's named after me. Lil black girl can inspire u but ain't worth a collection my nig? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

Just DIRTY. Using her for inspiration but stopping short of an official collaboration.

#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. 😊 barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017

So Nicki called on her Barbz with a new hashtag #GiuseppeWhatsGood. We understand she wants him to run her her check — but is this really a case of RACISM?

