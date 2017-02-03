Put On Blast: Nicki Minaj Calls Giuseppe Zanotti Out For Using Her Name Without Cutting Her A Check
Nicki Minaj Puts Giuseppe Zanotti On Full Blast For Not Taking Her Call
Giuseppe Zanotti launched a new shoe collaboration last week in Beverly Hills with Jennifer Lopez… soooo seeing as she already has a relationship with the shoe designer, and he’s named multiple shoes in his collection after her, Nicki Minaj had her people call up Zanotti about doing a possible collaboration as well.
Turns out the call didn’t go so well, but Nicki chose not to keep that private. Instead she put Giuseppe on full blast.
Going all the way in about how she’s been giving him and his shoes free publicity for YEARS.
Turns out that not only did a meeting not happen — he couldn’t even oblige her a PHONE CALL.
Just DIRTY. Using her for inspiration but stopping short of an official collaboration.
So Nicki called on her Barbz with a new hashtag #GiuseppeWhatsGood. We understand she wants him to run her her check — but is this really a case of RACISM?
She also retweeted a few followers
