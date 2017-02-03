Killer Kids: 12-Year-Old Charged With Capital Murder Of 21-Year-Old Gas Station Cashier

12-year-old Arkansas Boy Charged With Capital Murder Of Store Clerk

A 12-year-old is facing a capital murder charge after being arrested for shooting and killing a store clerk in Arkansas.

NYDailyNews reports that Christa Shockley was found stretched out in the entrance of the store dead from a gunshot wound.

For those of you wondering what type of punishment the boy faces if he is convicted:

The boy is being held in a juvenile detention center on preliminary charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery. He cannot be charged as an adult under state law, Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black told the Daily News. A juvenile can be held until his or her 21st birthday. In certain cases a judge can decide whether release is proper at that time, or if the individual should serve time in an adult prison. Juveniles cannot be given the death penalty in Arkansas, Black said.

12. Years. Old. Lawd, have mercy. SMH.

Image via Facebook