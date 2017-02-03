You Like That? Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement Breaks Record For Most Double-Tapped IG Pic
Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement Sets Record For Most Liked Pic On Instagram
Drake once famously crooned about the fact that “Girls Love Beyoncé”. Nothing proved that more than the “likes” that Mrs. Carter’s recent pregnancy announcement racked up in a relatively short period of time. The pic amassed so many likes, in fact, that she has broken the record for most liked photo on Instagram that was once held by Selena Gomez.
Guinness World Records confirms the stats:
The photo shook the Internet on Wednesday, amassing more than 5 million likes in 3 hours and took over Twitter as well, with ‘Twins’ becoming the top trend on the platform minutes after the photo went live.
Beyoncé has beaten previous record holder and fellow musician Selena Gomez, who amassed 6,305,166 likes on an image posted 25 June 2016 of a glammed-up Gomez sipping an old-fashioned bottle of Coca-Cola with the caption, “When your lyrics are on the bottle.”
Currently, Beyoncé’s bandwidth-breaking baby bulletin is sitting at 9.3 million likes and counting.
You can practically hear Kim Kardashian concocting some attention-sloring scheme to one-up her.
Image via Instagram/Beyonce