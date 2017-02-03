Is We Sick, Boss? Omarosa Rushed To The Hospital From The White House

God don’t like ugly…

Omarosa Rushed To The Hospital

TMZ reports that Donald Trump’s Director of Communications for the Office of the Public Liaison AKA Official Housegirl, Omarosa was rushed to a military hospital from the White House for a leg injury sustained last month.

Apparently, Auntie Tomasina was injured last month after shucking and jiving too much so her leg was placed in a walking boot. Omarosa has yet to make an official statement following the hospital visit but we’re sure she’ll be just fine

Sources at the White House tell TMZ, Omarosa was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland in a government vehicle. Do you really feel bad for the lady?

Your tax dollars at work, folks!

We wish Omarosa a speedy recovery so she can return to her duties of fetching Trump coffee, planning ‘African-American History Month’ events and pandering to the lowest common denominator.

Make America Walk Again!