Are You F**king Stupid? CNN Mixes Up Faith Evans And Faith Hill And The Roast Is On

CNN Doesn’t Know The Difference Between Faith Evans And Faith Hill

We’re gonna go out on a limb and say that an Anglo-Saxon in in charge of CNN’s Twitter.

Earlier this afternoon, CNN sent out the tweet below. Clearly, something is amiss…

We can’t even imagine what type of dope you would have to smoke, snort and shoot to think that Faith EVANS and Faith HILL are similar in any way outside of being singers.

Moreover, Faith (the Black one) is usually referred to by her first name only. Guess when you’re a black celeb “You Gets No Love” from the mainstream media.

To make matters worse, Twitter is currently flame-broiling the clueless cable news outlet for the faux pas that hasn’t been deleted (just corrected with another tweet).

Flip it over to have a look at the slander…

Image via Twitter