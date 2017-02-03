Sunkist Stalin Supporting Pastor Admits He ‘Misspoke’ About ‘Top Chicago Gang Thugs’

Pastor Darrell Scott Lied About “Top Chicago Gang Thugs”

Pastor Darrell Scott, the Ohio Pastor/Brian Pumper lookalike who’s one of Trumps dedicated bootlicking boys, is walking back on comments he made about “Chicago gang thugs.”

During that abomination of a White House Black History celebration, Scott told the media that he’d been contacted by some of the top gang thugs in Chicago for a sit-down.

According to Scott, the “top Chicago gang thugs” told him that they want to work with Trump’s administration and didn’t believe in President Obama.

“They told me this outta their mouths,” said Scott.

Furthermore, Scott alleged that the top “gang thugs” would lower the body count if Trump gave them new federal programs—because that makes perfect sense.

R E A L L Y?!

“They reached out to me, because they’re associating me with you,” said Scott. “They respect you. They believe in what you’re doing, and they want to have a sit-down about lowering that body count. So in a couple weeks, I’m going into Chicago,” Scott said.

“I said we’ve got to lower that body count. We don’t want to talk about anything else; get that body count down, and they agreed that the principals that can do it – these are guys straight from the streets, no politicians, straight street guys – but they’re going to commit that if they lower that body count, we’ll come in and we’ll do some social programs.”

Odd that you aren't tweeting about how Pastor Darrell Scott lied to you about "the top gang thugs from Chicago" @realDonaldTrump ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/vNfdjtMQBh — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) February 3, 2017

Now Scott is admitting that he made all that up, he only talked to one gang member and he made those silly azz comments because he was “sleepy.”

Via FOX 32:

An Ohio pastor told FOX 32 that he “misspoke” at the White House. He created a national sensation by telling President Trump Wednesday that Chicago gang leaders would “lower the body count” if given new federal programs. “If they’re not going to solve the problems, what you’re doing is the right thing, then we’re going to solve the problem for them. Because we’re going to have to do something about Chicago. ‘Cause what’s happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country,” Trump responded. “They want to work with this administration,” Scott added. “Good,” Trump said. “Before we start talking about creating jobs, before we start talking about all these other things, before we implement them, we need to reduce that body count,” Pastor Scott told FOX 32. Pastor Darrell Scott also told FOX 32 a lack of sleep caused him to tell President Trump that Chicago gangs had offered to “lower the body count.” He said he actually spoke to one former gang member, and not to any gang leaders.

THIS GUY HERE…SMH.

Cleveland pastor #DarrellScott says he was sleepy and misspoke when he told #DonaldTrump that Chicago gang members wanted to meet with him pic.twitter.com/0GoMraV4qp — BallerAlert (@balleralert) February 2, 2017

Pastor Scott, who’s apparently quite sensitive, is now defending his actions on Twitter.

If I resolved the issue of "Gang thugs" with the 2 guys I was referring to, and they're cool, what's everybody else in an uproar about? — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) February 2, 2017

With all the crime & violence in our inner cities, people upset about a poor choice of words? — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) February 2, 2017

Go home Roger!

