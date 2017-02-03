Yvonne Orji To Star In Commercial On The Evolution Of Black Beauty In Hollywood

Yvonne Orji has quickly become one of our favorite funny girls as Issa’s BFF on Insecure. After an overwhelmingly positive reception to season 1 of the HBO series, we had a feeling we’d be seeing a lot more of Yvonne, but we had no idea how soon. On February 11, she’s set to star in her own commercial on the evolution of beauty in Black Hollywood.

The ad spot is the result of a collaboration between P&G’s My Black is Beautiful Initiative and the Image Awards to showcase black beauty in its various forms. In the commercial, the Nigerian-American actress, who’s also an Image Award nominee, will share her perspective on the evolution of Black beauty in Hollywood while embodying that very evolution herself with her chocolate skin, textured ‘fro, full lips, and contagious smile.

Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot and be sure to tune in to the NAACP Image Awards Saturday, February 11 on TV One. Red carpet starts at 7:30.

[madamenoire]

No Work, No School, No Spending: National Strike Against Trump Slated For February 17

Protests continue to pop up at various locations around the country in response to President Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban, but now citizens around the United States are attempting to organize a national strike in which no one would go to work, school, or spend money on February 17 in a unified stance against our Commander-in-Chief.

According to Cosmo, activists got the idea from Francine Prose, an American Writer who, in a column for The Guardian Monday, said: “Forget protest. Trump’s actions warrant a general national strike.”

“So what can we do to protest our current government’s callousness about our environment and our health, its rampant greed, its disrespect for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?,” she wrote.

“I believe that what we need is a nonviolent national general strike of the kind that has been more common in Europe than here. Let’s designate a day on which no one (that is, anyone who can do so without being fired) goes to work, a day when no one shops or spends money, a day on which we truly make our economic and political power felt, a day when we make it clear: how many of us there are, how strong and committed we are, how much we can accomplish.”

[madamenoire]

Did Shaq Consider Blessing Charles Barkley With A Fade On TV?

The attention to the drama between LeBron James and Charles Barkley is slowly but surely petering out, but it’s making for some interesting TV. When discussing the matter on TNT Inside The NBA, Shaq told Chuck he would have stepped to him with the hands if he told him, like he told King James, he didn’t want to “compete.”

Shaq made the point that it was the personal nature of Barkley’s critique that set LeBron James off.

“When you said that man doesn’t want to compete, that’s what ticked him off. And I woulda did the same thing,” Shaq told Barkley. “I woulda came right back at your rack. I woulda came up here and punched you in your face. That’s what I woulda did.”

To this, Chuck said, “Well first of all you’re not a good fighter…”

There was a slight chuckle heard, then crickets.

Bruh…look at Shaq’s face. Specifically, his eyes. It’s like he was measuring out how long it would take him to get to the other side of the table and mete out swift justice.

[hiphopwired]