Exclusive: Reggie Bush Alleged Sidepiece To Give Birth On Super Bowl Sunday

Monique Exposito Will Allegedly Deliver Reggie Bush’s Third Child

Reggie Bush isn’t playing in this weekend’s Big Game, but he’ll still be scoring a touchdown off the field.

Bush’s alleged baby mama to be Monique Exposito is set to deliver their son on Super Bowl Sunday, BOSSIP has exclusively learned.

The Miami cocktail waitress and mother of one was supposed to give birth via C-section on Valentine’s Day, but may have opted for an earlier birth on game day in order to play up the fact that the baby has a famous footballer father, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The mom of one had to pay extra medical fees in order to move the birth up.

Exposito, 34, spent time in a South Florida hospital this week undergoing pre-op procedures, as she gets ready to deliver the baby, the source adds.

She also boasted of her impending arrival on social media: “Can’t wait to see you! This weekend isn’t coming fast enough,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

The baby is allegedly the product of an affair between Exposito and the married Bush over several months last year. Bush allegedly paid her $3 million to abort the baby and stay silent about their affair, but she decided to keep the baby and at one point was shopping her story to different media outlets.

The earlier birth date means that she’ll also be absent from a scheduled hearing on her divorce from Frenchman Alex Bastin next week. Since the child would be born while the couple is still technically married, Bastin may be named the legal father of the child.

However, in court papers, Bastin said his estranged wife told him that Bush was the father, and said they weren’t having sex around the time the baby was conceived.

Bastin is also reportedly distraught about how the divorce will affect his immigration status, since they allegedly married so that he could stay in the United States.

Adding more drama to the situation, our source said Exposito was dating another man, 22-year-old professional boxer Steed “The Stallion” Woodall, while she was married to Bastin. So it’s anyone’s guess who the baby’s father actually is, the source said.



