Bish Bye: Orange Offspring Ivanka Trump Has Line Dumped From Nordstrom’s And Neiman Marcus

Ho Sit Down: Multiple Retailers Drop Ivanka Trump Line

Poor thang! Ivanka Trump is feeling the burn as her jewelry line has completely vanished from Neiman Marcus’ website just a day after Nordstrom told the New York Times they’d decided not to sell her shoes this season.

“In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” Nordstrom said in a statement to the New York Times.

The jewelry line included a $12,000 diamond bracelet which was once promoted after the President’s daughter wore it on camera during an official event — definitely blurring the line of propriety.

While Neiman Marcus hasn’t yet revealed a reason for removing the dozen or so items from Trump’s line, there are several theories — including the boycott being promoted by the group Grab Your Wallet, which operates via the #GrabYourWallet hashtag.

Nordstrom bows to #grabyourwallet. No word from Donald Trump on how this impacts his edict to #dresslikeawoman https://t.co/y29HMVYzUS — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 3, 2017

Grab Your Wallet encourages consumers to boycott companies owned by the Trumps and those who carry Trump-branded products as well as those who have offered financial support to Trump’s campaign. Some 32 brands are on that list including Dillard’s, Belk, Century 21, Marshall’s and TJ Maxx.

"Ivanka's low sales may be evidence that the boycott is working." https://t.co/lMJbzqifuI — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) February 3, 2017

A Trump representative told Fortune in October that total revenue for the Ivanka Trump Collection (which includes clothing, footwear and jewelry clothing) was up 37% last year, but more than half of women in a national poll said they wouldn’t consider buying clothing from the line. The numbers are even higher among women who are Democrats — 75%.

Does your wallet follow your politics? Will you join in the boycott and hit the Trump’s where it really hurts?

