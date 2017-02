Jennifer Lopez Lays A Tantalizing Thirst Trap On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez still got the juice…and the squeeze.

The damn-near-50-year-old Puerto Rican pop star posted the following photo on Instagram and people all across the world are simultaneously wiping drool from their mouths.

Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie πŸ˜‚ #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:26am PST

God bless whatever this woman is eating.

Always lots of laughs when you run into this guy!! @iamjamiefoxx #reunion #inlivingcolor #flygirl A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

“Hey, ho.”

Image via Instagram/WENN