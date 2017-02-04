All Gown Up: India Love Strips Down And Puts Her Big Ol’ Boobies On Blast For 21st Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
India Love Bares It All On Her 21st Birthday

India Love is putting her own nudes on blast for a change.

The young IG icon and BET reality star — best known for her multiple dealings with rappers — finally turned 21 on Tuesday. And to celebrate, she gave her fans an eyefull of the naked form that she struggled to accept as a youth, but has grown to love and accept as an adult woman.

Her heartfelt story of self-acceptance was so touching in fact, that it garnered the attention of yet another Boss…

#Roommates what do y'all think #RickRoss is here for? 👀 #IndiaLove

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on

A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on

    @anthonysteven 📸

    A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on

    when your hand just isn't big enough 🙃

    A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on

    swimsuit @poshbyv

    A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on

    views

    A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on

