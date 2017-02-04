All Gown Up: India Love Strips Down And Puts Her Big Ol’ Boobies On Blast For 21st Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
India Love is putting her own nudes on blast for a change.
The young IG icon and BET reality star — best known for her multiple dealings with rappers — finally turned 21 on Tuesday. And to celebrate, she gave her fans an eyefull of the naked form that she struggled to accept as a youth, but has grown to love and accept as an adult woman.
Her heartfelt story of self-acceptance was so touching in fact, that it garnered the attention of yet another Boss…
Hit the flip for more from India’s body-baring shoot…
