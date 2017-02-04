Elise Neal Is Still Setting That Bawdy Out On Instagram In 2017 Because God Loves All Of Us

Elise Neal Still Setting That Body Out

Remember when Elise Neal blew up the internet but putting her 50-year-old body on blast? Well don’t think she’s done putting the world on notice. Neal has been putting out workout videos and doing sessions across the country. And in order to promote her work, she’s showing the world she’s still got it.

So we won’t hold you. Instead we’ll just show you more videos and pics that she’s taken since those iconic pics hit the net last year. Glory be.