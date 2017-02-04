Elise Neal Is Still Setting That Bawdy Out On Instagram In 2017 Because God Loves All Of Us
Remember when Elise Neal blew up the internet but putting her 50-year-old body on blast? Well don’t think she’s done putting the world on notice. Neal has been putting out workout videos and doing sessions across the country. And in order to promote her work, she’s showing the world she’s still got it.
#REWIND!!!! THIS ONE IS BETTER! Behind the scenes of my BLACKFITNESSTODAY Cover shoot!!!! If life isn't a good time if you want it good! I'm trying to inspire anyone out there to be your best self !! and as I said , this isn't a "Bey" moment (I don't wake up like this 😃) but I get up and work hard and eat lite portions and have epic cheat days😄 It's possible! Love your body and get up and move!!!! I was having a ball!, HAIR @kimmepps MAKEUP @liamdean94 📷 @noeldaganta #BlackFitnessToday #Feb 4th #EliseBodyBootCamp /Houston #fitness #healthylife #coverlife #JUSTDOIT
So we won’t hold you. Instead we’ll just show you more videos and pics that she’s taken since those iconic pics hit the net last year. Glory be.