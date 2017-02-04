ICONIC: Beyonce Will Take Home $1 Million From Coachella Whether She Decides To Show Up Or Not

Beyonce To Take Home $1 Million In Coachella Cash

Beyonce quite literally shattered Instagram with her surprise announcement that she’s carrying not one, but two more royal Carter seeds in her womb on Wednesday.

But she also surprised the big wigs that run Coachella, who agreed to giver her a million dollar check for doing her diva dance across the stage at the annual festival this upcoming April.

AEG Live and Goldenvoice had no clue Mrs. Carter was carrying…and seeing as how she’ll be anywhere from 6-8 months along (as no one really knows how pregnant she is) come Coachella time, there’s no telling if she’ll even show.

But Bey ain’t missing no checks! According to TMZ, an insurance clause in the contract makes sure that Bey gets paid no matter what she decides to do.

Whatever insurance company that’s handling it will likely have to pay the fee citing “incapacity” — the condition under which a “high risk” twin pregnancy would fall for a performer.

Now we aren’t sure exactly how late or early in the game these Coachella contracts get inked. BUT, if Bey knew she was totin’ twins when she signed her name on the dotted line, she is the scammer of the CENTURY. Two new babies and, an easy sweat-free check, and a horde of fans so happy that she simply exists that none are truly even upset about it. And don’t even get us started if she drops new music instead of this performance…

