Cold World: Tennessee Titans Baller Says A Woman Drugged And Robbed Him Of $113,000 In Jewelry

Tennessee Titans lineman Quinton Spain Robbed By Random Hookup

Careful who you bring home this weekend, ballers!

With Superbowl LI coming up in two short days, and all the ballers and women who love them descending on Houston as we print this…a cautionary tale comes from Tennessee Titans lineman Quinton Spain.

Spain thought he was going to have a typical night of fun with an attractive young thot he met out at an Orlando nightclub while on an out-of-town visit last week. The two apparently hit it off very well at the night spot, and decided to take things back to Spain’s hotel room.

According to NYDN, once there, the woman made Spain a drink. Spain tells Orange County deputies he drank up…and has no recollection of what happened next.

What he DOES remember is waking up later on and discovering that two of his gold chains, one worth $60,000 and another worth $13,000, and a $40,000 Rolex watch were all missing from his room. As was the woman, naturally.

SMH! Well…we doubt ballers will stop bringing randoms back home for a good time. But maybe they’ll at least put their valuables in a safe or something before they do…

