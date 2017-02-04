New Couple??? Chris Brown Has His Eyes On This Dominican Model Who’s Been Calling Him Daddy!!!
Chris Brown Reveals Attraction To Black Pyramid Model Vanessa Vargas
Welp! Looks like Breezy’s found his new
victim errr playmate. The pop star posted this photo of Black Pyramid model Vanessa Vargas on his Instagram just a few hours after she did…
As you can expect her follower count went WAY up — as did his comments.
The comments were even more in flames after she responded, calling him “Daddy” with a tongue emoji.
These are actually tame compared to some of the ones saying she doesn’t look as good as Rihanna or Karrueche. Or that he’ll probably beat her next… Yikes! Chris also caught some flack for catching the feels for another exotical. Does it really matter?
Chris has actually been posting her photos for a little while — since she’s a Black Pyramid model.
Do you think he’ll wife her or is this just a smashy smashy situation?
Also being that she’s a Black Pyramid model — what do you think about him mixing business and pleasure?
