You Thought: Beyoncé STILL Plans To Perform At Coachella Despite Gut Full Of Blueprint 1 And 2

Pregnant Beyoncé Will Still Perform At Coachella With Special Surprise Guests

Previously we reported that Beyoncé’s recent pregnancy announcement posed a serious threat to her performance at Coachella this year. Despite the #BeyHive’s excitement that she was pregnant the thought of not seeing her take the stage was undoubtedly a disappointment to the fans and festival’s producers.

That said, Beyoncé wouldn’t be Beyoncé if she wasn’t prepared to handle her business and make lemons out of lemonade.

Let TMZ tell it, Bey has every intention of not only performing, but bringing some very, very, VERY special guests with her to help bolster her show.

It’s said that one of the mystery guests is a Roc Nation artist (Rihanna? J. Cole??) and the other is from a different record label. Both have known for quite some time that Bey was knocked up and have been preparing for Coachella for several months now.

No details on HOW Mrs. Carter will perform being that she will be so far along in her pregnancy, but in her world, 2 babies don’t stop no show.

We’d just like to add that there is no way in HELL that a man would still try to perform if he were pregnant with one baby, much less two. We have a feeling that this might be one of the most remarkable displays of #BlackGirlMagic we’ve ever seen.

Image via WENN/Beyoncé