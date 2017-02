The BeyHive Vs. Karrueche

We hate it had to be Krispity Krunchity Karrueche to get dragged to the musty pits of Hell by her eyebrows after dissing Blue Ivy while hosting 106 & Park. But it was. And the BeyHive stinging that followed (FOR HOURS) was nothing short of legendary.

Hit the flip for a look back at quite possibly the greatest BeyHive dragging ever.