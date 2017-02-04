Bans A Make ‘Em Mad: Federal Judge In Seattle Shuts Down Trump’s Travel Ban Temporarily

Federal Judge Files Lawsuit Against Trump’s Travel Ban

The people of the United States aren’t here for burnt sienna POTUS’ travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries. The outrage is so vitriolic that a federal judge in Seattle gave a Dikembe Mutombo finger to the whole thing and Donald is PISSED!

According to NYDailyNews, a lawsuit has been filed against Trump’s executive order and is ready to fight it all the way to the Supreme Court:

“The law is a powerful thing — it has the ability to hold everybody accountable to it, and that includes the President of the United States,” State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a press conference after the Friday evening ruling.

Washington is the first state to file suit against the order (New York has joined the suit) but several other judges in both Boston and Virginia have also issued restraining order barring deportation of people affect by the ban.

The order, signed off by United States District Judge James Robart, argues Trump’s executive action “adversely” affects “areas of employment, education, business, family relations and freedom to travel.” Reversing the action, the suit concluded, is thereby in the public interest.

Trump’s resident do-boy boot-licker, Sean Spicer, says the suit is “outrageous” and issued a brown-nosing statement:

“The President’s order is intended to protect the homeland, and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people,” Spicer said in a Friday night statement.

In the words of the great American wordsmith YG, “F**k Donald Trump”.

Image via AP