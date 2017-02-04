Bangers: Gabrielle Union Puts Her Bacon Lovin’ Bawwwwdy On Blizzy For Women’s Health Mag

Gabrielle Union Covers Women’s Health Magazine

This week Gabrielle Union revealed she is covering the March issue of Women’s Health Magazine. The 44-year-old actress posts up in a white one piece for most of the spread, where she reveals she doesn’t worry too much about diet and exercise but tries to keep things under control.

Looks like bacon does a bawwwwwdy good! Hit the flip for more photos and quotes from the spread.

Inside the magazine Union addresses how she doesn’t allow haters to affect her, telling the interviewer,

‘Mean girls become mean women, and mean guys. This is not gender specific…it’s just mean people. We live in this age of where everyone is trying to “out-snark” everyone…but the reality is, mean people have low self-esteem.

‘I always say, “I’ve never met a hater whose life I wish I had.” The biggest, easiest way to broadcast to the world that you’re insecure, and that somebody has power over you, is to be a mean girl towards that person.’

Sounds about right. Riiiiiight?

Gabrielle also posted this real life workout video to show how she burns off those margarita and bacon binges.

Gabrielle Union Women's Health Magazine

You likey?

