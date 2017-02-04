Bangers: Gabrielle Union Puts Her Bacon Lovin’ Bawwwwdy On Blizzy For Women’s Health Mag
Gabrielle Union Covers Women’s Health Magazine
This week Gabrielle Union revealed she is covering the March issue of Women’s Health Magazine. The 44-year-old actress posts up in a white one piece for most of the spread, where she reveals she doesn’t worry too much about diet and exercise but tries to keep things under control.
Looks like bacon does a bawwwwwdy good! Hit the flip for more photos and quotes from the spread.
Instagram/Women’sHealthMagazine/JeffLipsky
Inside the magazine Union addresses how she doesn’t allow haters to affect her, telling the interviewer,
‘Mean girls become mean women, and mean guys. This is not gender specific…it’s just mean people. We live in this age of where everyone is trying to “out-snark” everyone…but the reality is, mean people have low self-esteem.
‘I always say, “I’ve never met a hater whose life I wish I had.” The biggest, easiest way to broadcast to the world that you’re insecure, and that somebody has power over you, is to be a mean girl towards that person.’
Sounds about right. Riiiiiight?
I showed y'all my Women's Health cover but I also wanted to show you what happens when you stop working out for a couple months and commit to bacon and cocktails… I've only been back in the gym 2 weeks and I wanted to show you guys some of the new exercises I'm learning to try and challenge myself and switch it up. This one was the toughest for me but I felt strong asf afterward. So, here I am… perfectly imperfect, doing my best. If you wanna see the rest of my workout and where exactly that bacon went check out my IG story. And yes I did follow up this workout with 🌮 🌮… sue me 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
Gabrielle also posted this real life workout video to show how she burns off those margarita and bacon binges.
