“We Look Adorable:” Chance The Rapper Stunts With His Beautiful Baby Girl Kensli [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Chance’s baby girl definitely doesn’t “look like Sia” anymore.
Even though the rapper previously kept his daughter’s face under wraps, he’s been showing her off more and more since the first of the year when he took her to meet Barack and Michelle.
Needless to say, she looks JUST like her Daddy:
He’s even shown off his fiancee:
Awwww, what a cute family! No wonder Chance is always smiling.