“We Look Adorable:” Chance The Rapper Stunts With His Beautiful Baby Girl Kensli [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Yea Dad Way

A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Chance’s baby girl definitely doesn’t “look like Sia” anymore.

Even though the rapper previously kept his daughter’s face under wraps, he’s been showing her off more and more since the first of the year when he took her to meet Barack and Michelle.

Needless to say, she looks JUST like her Daddy:

My old lady.

A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Me & my Kens

A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

He’s even shown off his fiancee:

No matter what we are, we're always family 💪🏾👨‍👩‍👧

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Awwww, what a cute family! No wonder Chance is always smiling.

Instagram

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1471790/we-look-adorable-chance-the-rapper-stunts-with-his-beautiful-baby-girl-kensli-video/
Categories: Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus