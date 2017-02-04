“We Look Adorable:” Chance The Rapper Stunts With His Beautiful Baby Girl Kensli [Video]

Yea Dad Way A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

Chance’s baby girl definitely doesn’t “look like Sia” anymore.

Even though the rapper previously kept his daughter’s face under wraps, he’s been showing her off more and more since the first of the year when he took her to meet Barack and Michelle.

Needless to say, she looks JUST like her Daddy:

My old lady. A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Me & my Kens A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

He’s even shown off his fiancee:

No matter what we are, we're always family 💪🏾👨‍👩‍👧 A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Awwww, what a cute family! No wonder Chance is always smiling.

