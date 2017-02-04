R.I.P. Judge Elizabeth Riggs, First Black Woman Judge In San Diego, Dead At 75

Judge Elizabeth Riggs Passes Away From Cancer At Age 75

Sadly, we’ve lost a piece of Black history during this month of celebration and remembrance. The honorable Judge Elizabeth Riggs became the first Black woman judge in the city of San Diego in 1979. She remained the only Black woman judge until 2001.

She passed away this past Tuesday after suffering 7 long years with a rare pancreatic cancer according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

R.I.P. Judge Riggs. Thank you for your service. Hopefully your life will inspire other Black girls and boys to seriously consider sitting on the bench. Lord knows we need it now more than ever.

Image via WM California