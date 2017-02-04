WIC-WIC-Wack! Keshia Knight Pulliam Says White Hospital Worker May Have Assumed She Was A Poor Single Mom Based On THIS

I #LOVE mornings with my munchkin!! Kandidly Keshia is back!! Download today & hear the real about birthing babies & motherhood… 😂#MommyAndEllaGrace #KandidlyKeshia A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:47am PST

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals Her Labor Experience Included One Strange Encounter

Baby Ella Grace arrived about two weeks ago, and Keshia Knight Pulliam is finally comfortable enough back at home with her baby to return to her Kandidly Keshia podcast. Keshia posted a new episode Friday all about her birth experience, which included at least one strange encounter with an “older little white lady — about 70” who was assigned as her lactation specialist. Pulliam described how the woman approached her offering her information about government assistance!

Via Daily Mail reports:

‘We have some great programs that you may want to take advantage of that you may need … um, WIC is a great program.’ ‘So I guess she saw this little black girl with the little baby by herself and on the door, I didn’t realize that they’d put like a faux last name and the last name was Brown,’ said Pulliam. ‘So I guess she saw “Miss Brown” and was like, ‘She probably needs some WIC’ and insurance services. Pulliam said she cut the woman off in telling her, ‘Ma’am, I have excellent insurance but thank you.’

Keshia mentioned that while she understands that the hospital workers have an obligation to communicate ‘the services that are offered,’ she was offended that the woman presumed she was in need of the specific options she mentioned. Do you think she overreacted?

She is absolutely right that it was that woman’s job to inform her of services offered, but what we are more alarmed by is Pulliam’s claims that the woman didn’t want to touch her.

She didn’t want to touch me – [specialists will typically] guide your boob, show you how to hold it, put it in the baby’s mouth, [but] this lady was not trying to touch my little brown boobie – not at all,’ said Keisha.

Keisha eventually requested a different lactation specialist. Would you have done the same thing?

