Not The Mama Drama: Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Jealous Of Tristan Thompson’s Daddy Time

Khloe Kardashian Jealous Of Tristan Thompson’s Time With New Baby

Khloe Kardashian’s been rolling tough with Tristan Thompson for the last few months — despite the fact that he was already in the midst of welcoming a son with his ex-girl Jordan Craig when they first hit it off.

Khloe said she could deal and that she just wanted to keep the situation drama-free…but lil Baby Prince Oliver is here now and reality has set in.

Tristan is a new father, and a ball player with an already busy schedule…so he doesn’t exactly have as much time to hit up the LA party scene or snuggle up and do SnapChat faces with Khloe these days. Tristan recently failed to show up for something or other Khloe wanted him around for, and it’s apparently making KhloMoney feel a way…

As a source close to the action details in next week’s issue of Star Magazine:

“Khloe adores Tristan, but he really dropped the ball this time. As a first time father, Tristan’s got a lot on his plate, but Khloe thinks making time for each other has got to become a priority going forward.”

Khloe really should have known what she was getting into hopping into a situation with a man fresh out of a long-term relationship with a baby on the way — and his FIRST child, no less. We suspect Khloe’s just a rebellious, running from responsibility phase this baller is going through, and she will soon either bow out or get left out.