In White Folks News: Faith Hill Responds To CNN’s Headasstastic Mix Up With Faith Evans

Faith Hill And Faith Evans Respond To CNN’s Stupid Mix Up

Yesterday we reported on the dragging of CNN for not knowing the difference between Faith Hill and Faith Evans.

Well both Faiths caught wind of the inexplicable mistake and it looks like it lead to a lil’ sum’n sum’n for the fans.

We have no idea what a Faith Hill and Faith Evans collaboration would sound like, but it might be fire.

You here for it?

Image via WENN