Nice Try: Shoplifting Teen Draws Face On A Bra To Disguise Stolen Goods As A Baby

Teen Shoplifter Tries To Pass Of Bra As A Baby

A shoplifter in Great Britain decided to get creative with her theft attempt earlier this week…but her art skills left a lot to be desired.

According to MailOnline, 18-year-old Saffron Curtiss-McGinty entered a B&M Bargains store with a child’s buggy. Inside, she had dressed a stuffed dog as a baby, then covered the face of the dog with a nude-colored bra, which she had drawn a face on in an attempt to make it look like a “real baby.” Let’s take a look at how she did:

Somehow, security wasn’t fooled by the creative attempt. She was stopped at the store’s exit, and officers found scented candles, sweets and an electric toothbrush hidden in the stroller.

After being stopped and her goods discovered, she slapped a store manager in the face, just for good measure.

Needless to say, she was arrested and charged with theft and assault. We’re not guessing she’ll have too strong a defense for this one in court…

SWNS.com/Creative Commons