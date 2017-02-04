#BlackHistoryMonth: Colin Kaepernick Kicks Knowledge About Shirley Chisholm And Carter G. Woodson [Video]
Colin Kaepernick Informs The Masses About Shirley Chisholm And Carter G. Woodson
Just because the NFL season is over doesn’t mean that you won’t be hearing from Colin Kaepernick. The “controversial” QB is continuing to spread knowledge and consciousness to an increasingly ignorant American society.
Black History Month is in full effect on his ‘gram.
Know Your History: Black History Month. Shirley Chisholm was a pioneer of her generation – the first African American and woman to run for president. In 1972, she campaigned with the slogan “Unbought and Unbossed”. Her approach to analyzing systemic oppression is more important today than ever. “In the end anti-black, anti-female, and all forms of discrimination are equivalent to the same thing: anti-humanism.” – Shirley Chisholm. #KnowYourHistory #BlackHistoryMonth #ShirleyChisholm #UnboughtAndUnbossed @yourrightscamp @ravisionmedia
Flip it over to learn a lil bit about Carter G. Woodson.
Image via Wiki
Know Your History: Black History Month. Carter G. Woodson, known as the Father of Black History Month and for his book the Mis-Education of the Negro. “If a race has no history, if it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.” -Carter G. Woodson. #KnowYourHistory #BlackHistoryMonth #CarterGWoodson #MiseducationOfTheNegro @yourrightscamp @ravisionmedia
Do the knowledge.