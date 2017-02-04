BlackHistoryMonth: Colin Kaepernick Kicks Knowledge About Shirley Chisholm And Carter G. Woodson [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Informs The Masses About Shirley Chisholm And Carter G. Woodson

Just because the NFL season is over doesn’t mean that you won’t be hearing from Colin Kaepernick. The “controversial” QB is continuing to spread knowledge and consciousness to an increasingly ignorant American society.

Black History Month is in full effect on his ‘gram.

Flip it over to learn a lil bit about Carter G. Woodson.

Image via Wiki