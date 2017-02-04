“Fawk You And Your Deflated Balls”: Bill Maher Is Rooting For Falcons Because… Trump [VIDEO]

By Bossip Staff
Bill Maher Says He Wants Falcons To Win Superbowl

Rise Up! “Real Time with Bill Maher” Friday was LIT overall, but one of our favorite parts had to be the “Cheer No Evil/New Rules” segment where Maher pledged his allegiance to the Atlanta Falcons because he hates the Trump loving Patriots.

Can’t say that we blame him.

Hit the flip for some more great moments from last night’s show.

12
