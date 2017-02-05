This 22-Year-Old NASA Engineer Is The Epitome Of #BlackGirlMagic

#BlackGirlMagic…

Tierra Guinn Working At NASA

A brilliant young woman whose story has been compared to the “Hidden Figures” tale of Kathryn Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson, is making national headlines.

Tierra Guinn who boasts a 5.0 GPA at M.I.T., is already working at NASA as a Rocket Structural Design and Analysis Engineer at just 22-years-old. According to Guinn her mother helped nurture her intelligence by giving her math equations to solve starting at when she was just 6-years-old.

Now as an adult she’s fulfilling her dream of becoming an aerospace engineer. Her story models that of Mary Jackson who was played by Janelle Monae in “Hidden Figures”, and was a NASA engineer as well.

The Huffington Post reports:

Guinn, whose career trajectory seems like a sequel to the much-acclaimed “Hidden Figures” movie, has been aspiring to become an aerospace engineer since she was a child. Her mom, who noticed her daughter’s skills from a young age, made sure to Guinn stayed sharp by putting her intelligence to use…at the supermarket. “When [my mom and I] would go to the grocery store, she would get me to clip coupons [and] put it in my coupon organizer,” Guinn told WBRC News. “By the time we got to the register, I’d have to calculate the exact total, including tax. And I did that since I was six years old.” “One day I saw a plane fly by and I just had this realization, ‘huh, I can design planes. I’m going to be an aerospace engineer,”’ Guinn said. She chose all of her middle school classes accordingly and commuted an hour to go to the high school that would best prepare her for the future. Now, Guinn will soon be graduating from MIT with a 5.0 and is clearly on a path to success. She said she’d advise young girls looking to follow in her footsteps to expect obstacles throughout their journey. “You have to look forward to your dream and you can’t let anybody get in the way of it,” she said. “No matter how tough it may be, no matter how many tears you might cry, you have to keep pushing. And you have to understand that nothing comes easy. Keeping your eyes on the prize, you can succeed.”

Congrats Tierra! We love to see inspiring stories about black women in S.T.E.M. We previously reported on Jessica Matthews, a black female CEO of renewable energy tech startup Uncharted Play who raised $7 million for her business.