This New Edition Actor's Disgusting Comments About Black Women Have Come Back To Haunt Him

- By Bossip Staff
Cast of New Edition movie Elijah Kelley, Woody McClain, Keith Powers and Algee Smith

Nayhooooo!

Actor Woody McClain Blasted For Tweets Dissing Black Women

One of the standout stars of the New Edition biopic is facing controversy.

Woody McClain who played an adult aged Bobby Brown in the movie, is getting dragged after alleged tweets he made dissing black women resurfaced.

In the pre-fame tweets Woody glorifies white women and says “white is right” and in another one says “black girls are soooo overrated.”

screen-shot-2017-02-05-at-11-25-53-am

Some people are now defending Woody and pointing out that he’s been in a relationship with a black woman for 10 years.

Oh Woody, but the gag is……

woodymcclain2

Hit the flip for his explanation.

TheIndustryOnBlast,Splash News

Luke James, Woody McClain, Algee Smith, Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley, Keith Powers premiere of BET's 'The New Edition Story'

According to Woody people shouldn’t believe everything they read especially since he’s dated a black girl.

Sure thing, boo boo.

He’s since wiped his Twitter account nearly clean.

woodymcclain

What do YOU think about Woody McClain’s tweets???

More on the flip.

Woody’s hinting that the tweets are fake.

screen-shot-2017-02-05-at-11-03-26-am screen-shot-2017-02-05-at-11-03-34-am

Riiiiiight.

Do YOU believe him???

