Ex-Friend Files: Here’s What Kandi Thinks About Phaedra’s #RHOA Storyline

Kandi Burruss Says Phaedra Parks Has No #RHOA Storyline

The petty ex-friend beef between Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks is still ongoing. Most recently Kandi sent some shade Phaedra’s way on “The Real” while taking on co-hosting duties last week.



During a segment, a fan dared to say that Kandi was using Phaedra for a storyline and she quickly clapped back.

“I don’t do anything for a paycheck, I get multiple paychecks,” said Kandi. “What’s her storyline? If it wasn’t for the stuff going on between me or my family—what is her storyline? I don ‘t see a boyfriend, I don’t see any work being done. I don’t see nothing, I saw one charity event. Other than that it’s like friend of the show at this point.”

Ooop!



If you remember, Kandi and Phaedra have been airing each other out on the show. Phaedra alleged that Kandi and Porsha’s “best friend” Shamea Morton are secret lovers…

and Kandi’s adamant that Phaedra really did have a secret boyfriend named Chocolate.

Messy, messy, messy.

