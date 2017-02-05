Tyrant Trump Will Sign Executive Order That Will Do THIS To All HBCUs

Donald Trump Drafts Executive Order Regarding HBCUs

Trump wants to change HBCUs for the better supposedly…

According to Buzzfeed News, Cheeto Mussolini is promising to sign an executive order regarding historically black colleges and universities, according to close sources who attended last week’s “listening session” in commemoration of Black History Month aka African American Month Bullisht. The three sources with knowledge of the executive order claim Paris Dennard, a political commentator who works on strategic communications for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, brought the matter regarding all historically black colleges and universities during the Uncle Tom meeting.

The site claims the Chump-in-Charge praised Dennard for defending him recently on CNN and all over the “liberal bias” news. “Paris has done an amazing job in a very hostile CNN community,” Trump said, deriding CNN as “fake news” he no longer watches. “He’s all by himself — seven people and Paris. I’ll take Paris over the seven,” Trump said to laughter.

According to sources at the meeting, Trump asked what “the Harvard” of HBCUs was. At least three people in the room affiliated with the school said Howard University, located a short distance from the White House in DC. Trump asked how Howard was doing fiscally, with enrollment, and how it had done under President Obama. Sources claim he was “unhappy” on how Obama neglected HBCUs during his administration.

There’s no clear explanation of exactly what the hell the executive order will actually do but sources remain hopeful. Trump clearly wants to one-up Obama and “help the black community” but we ain’t buying what he’s selling.

What do you think of the HBCU executive order?