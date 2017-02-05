Miracle Watts, Lira Galore, T.I. & Jeezy Party In Houston For The Big Game

Seen on the scene…

Celebs Attend Houston Parties

A number of celebs are in Houston partying for tonight’s big game.

Seen at Showtime Houston was T.I….



Jeezy (and his Avion Tequila)…



and French Montana who performed earlier that day at Club Ono.



Also on hand were dopplegangers Miracle Watts and Lira Galore…



as well as Lance Gross, Terrence J and Cee Lo.

More Big Game party photos on the flip.



Prince Williams/ATLPics.net