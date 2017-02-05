Miracle Watts, Lira Galore, T.I. & Jeezy Party In Houston For The Big Game

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

dsc_0395

Seen on the scene…

Celebs Attend Houston Parties

A number of celebs are in Houston partying for tonight’s big game.

Seen at Showtime Houston was T.I….

dsc_0298
Jeezy (and his Avion Tequila)…
dsc_8592

and French Montana who performed earlier that day at Club Ono.
dsc_0233

Also on hand were dopplegangers Miracle Watts and Lira Galore…
dsc_0398

as well as Lance Gross, Terrence J and Cee Lo.

dsc_0250

More Big Game party photos on the flip.


Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

DJ Envy and his wife were seen on the scene.dsc_0283

dsc_0462

dsc_9588

dsc_0314

dsc_7618

dsc_8142

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Bangers, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/miracle-watts-lira-galore-t-i-jeezy-party-in-houston-for-the-big-game/ Miracle Watts, Lira Galore, T.I. & Jeezy Party In Houston For The Big Game - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus