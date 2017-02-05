Shoot Your Shot: Rick Ross Falls For India Love’s Tig Ole Bitty Bday Thirst Trap

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

screen-shot-2017-02-05-at-10-45-10-am

Rick Ross Leaves Thirsty Comment On India Love’s Instagram

Rick Ross wants a little love in India…

We previously reported IG model India Love bared her heavy fun-bags to celebrate her 21st birthday on Friday. The reality star wrote something about self-acceptance and some other words but nobody really read all that mess.

indialove

21

A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on

This is all people came for…

A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on

People like Rick Ross apparently:

screen-shot-2017-02-03-at-4-29-08-pm

The Boss even sent out a personal message to India on his own page. Hit the flip to see what he said next!

IG

