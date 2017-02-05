Florida Crazies: Peeping Tom Hides From Cops In Trash Can Dressed As Spongebob Squarepants

Creepy Florida Man Hides From Cops In Spongebob Clothing

Only in Florida…

Law enforcement officers in St. Petersburg, Florida say they’ve caught the crazy creeper who broke into a home last week, terrifying a sleeping woman then was later seen peeping on another woman as she was getting dressed for work.

According to FOX 13 News, the woman called Tampa police early in the morning to report that she had awoken in her living room to find a man standing over her. The creeper, whom police said was dressed in “Spongebob clothing,” ran from the home as the woman called officers to arrest his freaky azz.

According to police, the man in both incidents was Steven Charles Kirkland, who was already wanted for two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 from back on January 22. The 32-year-old is also a suspect in an indecent exposure case at Bay Vista Park that same day. Kirkland now faces several new charges, including burglary and trespassing.

St. Pete officer fear there may be even more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them ASAP!