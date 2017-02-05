Good News: Black Television News Channel Announces Huge Deal With Charter Communications

Black Television News Channel Links With Charter Communications

Black Television News Channel, America’s only provider of 24/7 cable news programming, wants to bring a unique voice of African American communities to more screens across the nation. According to the news site BTNC will provide access to information and educational programming to meet the specific needs of the African-American community that is a major consumer of subscription television services. BTNC will provide a new voice that represents black Americans in mainstream media while appealing to political, economic, and social discourse.

BTNC has recently announced a multi-year carriage agreement with Charter Communications reports Eurweb. Charter is known as a hugely successful broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States.

Under the historic deal, Charter Communications will launch BTNC to millions of Spectrum TV subscribers in 14 of the top 25 African American TV markets in the nation.

These American markets include New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Boston, Tampa, Orlando, Cleveland, Charlotte, Birmingham, Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, and New Orleans. Sources claim BTNC now has carriage agreements with three of the four major subscription television providers.