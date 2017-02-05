Robin Thicke Spends Time With Son Despite Restraining Order & Child Abuse Allegations

Robin Thicke Gets To See Son After Restraining Order

Robin Thicke isn’t singing the Blues anymore!

We previously reported that the struggle crooner was facing problems seeing his 6-year-old son Julian. According to TMZ, Thicke was seen at Kids World this weekend in L.A. Despite a restraining order put in place by ex-wife Paula Patton, prohibiting him from going anywhere near their young son in the wake of allegations he was physically abusive to Julian. Robin has vehemently denied being physically abusive to all the parties involved.

Close sources familiar with famous exes claim Paula has let go of the co-parenting problems and agreed to let Robin see Julian 3 days a week for a few hours each day but only under the condition that a court-appointed monitor is present. The gossip site cites a monitor was present during the trip to Kids World.

Paula’s sincere change of heart stems from the fact that the actress wants her son Julian to have a close relationship with his father.