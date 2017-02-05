Where Is Tiny??? People Think T.I. Debuted His New Girlfriend In Houston
- By Bossip Staff
While enjoying festivities for tonight’s big game, T.I. turned heads in Houston when he walked a red carpet with a new woman.
The King of the South was seen at the NFL Media party with a beautiful woman by his side…
and people quickly speculated that she was his new boo considering that he and Tiny are divorcing.
He also recently posted a photo about not giving a “f**k” that didn’t help.
Oh dear.
Hit the flip for an explanation on T.I.’s “date.”
That woman is actually Kristen Ingram and she’s the head of affiliate marketing for the NFL.
Furthermore, she’s NOT dating T.I., at least not according to T.I.’s publicist.
Womp womp, she’s pretty though.
Did YOU think Kristen was T.I.’s new boo???