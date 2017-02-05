Where Is Tiny??? People Think T.I. Debuted His New Girlfriend In Houston

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

T.I. Tiny
Don’t tell Tiny…

People Think This Woman Is T.I.’s New Girlfriend

While enjoying festivities for tonight’s big game, T.I. turned heads in Houston when he walked a red carpet with a new woman.

The King of the South was seen at the NFL Media party with a beautiful woman by his side…

unnamed

and people quickly speculated that she was his new boo considering that he and Tiny are divorcing.

He also recently posted a photo about not giving a “f**k” that didn’t help.
unnamed-1

Oh dear.

Hit the flip for an explanation on T.I.’s “date.”

Los Angeles premiere of 'Get Hard'

That woman is actually Kristen Ingram and she’s the head of affiliate marketing for the NFL.

Furthermore, she’s NOT dating T.I., at least not according to T.I.’s publicist.

unnamed-2

Womp womp, she’s pretty though.

Did YOU think Kristen was T.I.’s new boo???

aaeaaqaaaaaaaalxaaaajgqwowjlndnkltqwntetngvini1inzhiltcxnje4ndg3mjkwnw

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Break Ups, Divorces, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus