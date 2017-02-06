Race Bowl: The Most Hilarious Reactions To The Insane Super Bowl

The Wildest Super Bowl Reactions

Super Bowl LI will go down as one of the most memorable games of all time. We had the New England Trumpiots came back from 21-0 then 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. The game started with people celebrating The New England I Need To Speak To Your Managers getting that azz beat. Then the Patriots started to creep back and everyone got nervous.

Who did this pic.twitter.com/sSmhmZrAx8 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 6, 2017

And finally, heartbreak. But at least we got some great jokes out of it and got to see Team Why Isn’t There A White History Month suffer a bit…now, on to the comedy!