Wuttice Dis: Beyonce Didn’t Surprise Us With A Pregnant Halftime Performance And The Internet Is In Tears
- By Bossip Staff
Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance was one for the ages…we guess. However, it’s become a bit of a Super Bowl tradition for Beyonce to show up and slay. We’re always ready for it. This year, though, she’s sporting a gut full of twins and people didn’t really expect her to show up.
That didn’t stop people from being angry as hell when Gaga performed “Telephone” and Beyonce wasn’t there. Damn, some people are never satisfied.