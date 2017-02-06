The Atlanta Falcons Got Dragged To Magic City For Blowing A 28-3 Lead To Team #AllLivesMatter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 21
❯
❮
Atlanta Dragged For Blowing Lead
It all could have been so simple. The Falcons were up 28-3 and it seemed like Black America was going to take home a Super Bowl trophy. Then all hell broke loose. The Russians hacked. The Electoral College flipped. Everything. And we ended up with Team Dance On The One And Three winning the Super Bowl.
Atlanta let us all down and we are sick and tired of their sht. So the internet responded with enough slander to fill the Georgia Dome. Take a look…