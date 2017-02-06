Here’s Why Bow Wow Is Being Blamed For The Falcons Blowing The Super Bowl

- By Bossip Staff
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Falcons Loss

The Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. Tough break, fellas. However whenever someone takes an L you can guarantee that Bow Wow is somewhere catching a worse L. Sunday night was no different. Even though the Falcons caught the most embarrassing L in Super Bowl history, there was Bow Wow catching a worse L. He posted a Rise Up pic to celebrate, the team’s blowout lead…and the Falcons failed to score again for the rest of the night.

So is this a Bow Wow curse? let’s just call it that. Now look at angry Falcons fans blaming Shad for the choke job.

