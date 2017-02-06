Keke Palmer Crying At Book Signing “I Hid Myself From Myself To Protect Myself” [Video]

Keke Palmer has been on the radar lately promoting a book and her acting career. Some would say her persona has been a little iffy, while others would say she’s a good actress and just playing her promotional part. During a book signing at Barnes and Noble, Keke Palmer broke down explaining the internal depth the book reached. Remember, the young starlet spoke about her brush with molestation?

