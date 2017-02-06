Sorcery: Deelishis Praises The Doctor Who Fixed Her Fun Bags & Botched Belly Button

Before and after…

Deelishis Admits To Plastic Surgery

Deelishis recently openly praised the doctor who knifed up her baaaawdy.

The “Flavor of Love” star turned Detroit radio host, recently shouted out Dr. Results on Instagram, for lifting her breasts and fixing her badly botched belly button.

For reference, this was Deelishis’ belly button before.



Muuuuch better.

What do YOU think about Deelishis admitted to being knifed up???



More of her on the flip.